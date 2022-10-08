AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
ANL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.94%)
AVN 80.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.37%)
CNERGY 4.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.59%)
EFERT 81.82 Decreased By ▼ -1.17 (-1.41%)
EPCL 59.27 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.54%)
FCCL 15.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.92%)
FLYNG 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.42%)
GGGL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.14%)
GTECH 8.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.7%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.55%)
KEL 3.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.07%)
MLCF 28.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.35%)
OGDC 75.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.18%)
PAEL 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
PIBTL 5.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.87%)
PRL 17.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.26%)
SILK 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.59%)
TELE 11.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.98%)
TPL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.96%)
TPLP 21.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.7%)
TREET 23.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.76%)
TRG 144.50 Decreased By ▼ -3.50 (-2.36%)
UNITY 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.54%)
WTL 1.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.26%)
BR100 4,244 Decreased By -4.4 (-0.1%)
BR30 16,406 Decreased By -179.2 (-1.08%)
KSE100 42,107 Decreased By -53.1 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,869 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 08, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rawalpindi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

  • Orders to arrest Sanaullah and present him for the investigation in a corruption case
BR Web Desk Published October 8, 2022 Updated October 8, 2022 04:23pm
Follow us

A Rawalpindi civil court issued on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case, Aaj News reported.

Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar passed the orders, which said that Sanaullah was nominated in a first information report (FIR). The order further said that Sanaullah’s arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges in Gujrat

The warrants were issued on the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s request, after Sanaullah failed to appear in the anti-corruption inquiry despite being summoned several times.

Orders have also been issued to arrest Sanaullah and present him for the investigation.

LHC confirms pre-arrest bail of Rana Sana

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that a police party has departed to arrest Sanaullah and will soon reach the Kohsar police station.

“According to the rules, the process of arresting Rana Sanaullah will begin by informing the local police,” the tweet said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the minister’s arrest warrants depicted “Imran Khan’s fear”.

“This is a conspiracy to spread chaos to divert attention from the corruption of the foreign-funded agent. He is playing with national security and fooling the people,” Aurangzeb said.

Pakistan Rawalpindi non bailable arrest warrants

Comments

1000 characters

Rawalpindi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

Approaching Paris Club not in Pakistan’s interest: Dar

Not afraid of getting arrested by Punjab govt: Khawaja Asif

PM Shehbaz lambasts Imran for ‘buying five votes’

US tightens chip export controls to China

Explosion destroys part of Crimea bridge crucial to Russian war effort

Skipper Azam steers Pakistan to T20 tri-series win over New Zealand

Power for zero-rated sectors: MoF asked to arrange funds

Dar touts ‘charter of economy’ idea, challenges Moody’s

At least 12 dead, over 30 injured in bus fire in India's Nashik city

Read more stories