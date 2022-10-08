Rawalpindi court issues non-bailable arrest warrants for Rana Sanaullah

A Rawalpindi civil court issued on Saturday non-bailable arrest warrants for Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah in a corruption case, Aaj News reported.

Senior Civil Judge Ghulam Akbar passed the orders, which said that Sanaullah was nominated in a first information report (FIR). The order further said that Sanaullah’s arrest “is necessary in the case, so non-bailable arrest warrants of the accused may be issued”.

Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges in Gujrat

The warrants were issued on the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab’s request, after Sanaullah failed to appear in the anti-corruption inquiry despite being summoned several times.

Orders have also been issued to arrest Sanaullah and present him for the investigation.

LHC confirms pre-arrest bail of Rana Sana

In a tweet, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said that a police party has departed to arrest Sanaullah and will soon reach the Kohsar police station.

“According to the rules, the process of arresting Rana Sanaullah will begin by informing the local police,” the tweet said.

Meanwhile, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the minister’s arrest warrants depicted “Imran Khan’s fear”.

“This is a conspiracy to spread chaos to divert attention from the corruption of the foreign-funded agent. He is playing with national security and fooling the people,” Aurangzeb said.