Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,821
4324hr
Pakistan Cases
692,231
432324hr
Sindh
266,618
Punjab
233,348
Balochistan
19,785
Islamabad
61,552
KPK
92,423
Pakistan

LHC confirms pre-arrest bail of Rana Sana

Recorder Report 06 Apr 2021

LAHORE: A division bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday confirmed pre-arrest bail of former law minister Rana Sanaullah Khan in an inquiry of alleged assets beyond means.

Earlier, Special Prosecutor contended freezing the properties of Rana Sana by the special court was a punishment under the law. He said the case of NAB and that before the special court are different. He said Rana Sana worked at different public offices and made money but did not mentioned his number of properties anywhere. Hence NAB requires his custody for further interrogation and prayed to the court to cancel his interim pre-arrest bail.

Rebutting the arguments of special prosecutor counsel of Rana Sana said NAB has failed so far to produce any evidence against Rana Sana. He said Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has frozen all his properties in drug recovery case and added ANF claimed Rana made all his properties through drug trafficking. While NAB claims that the assets excess to his known source are being made of corruption.

He said that the inquiry initiated by the NAB was in reaction to post-arrest bail granted to the petitioner drug recovery case.

He said the petitioner always appeared before the bureau whenever it summoned him and prayed to the court to confirm his bail.

The court after hearing both the sides confirmed the bail of Rana Sana.

NAB LHC Lahore High Court ANF corruption Rana Sana

