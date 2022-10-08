SPI inflation up 0.29pc WoW

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based inflation for the week ended October 6, recorded an increase of 0.29 percent due to an increase in food items’ prices - tomatoes (27.40 percent), onions (10.22 percent), bananas (2.24 percent), and powdered milk (1.18 percent), says the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 29.44 per cent mainly due to an increase in prices of tomatoes (305.60 per cent), onions (167.80 per cent), diesel (92.08 per cent), petrol (76.07 per cent), pulse gram (70.02 per cent), masoor (64.65 per cent), cooking oil 5 litre (61.43 per cent), mustard oil (61.21 per cent), washing soap (60.68 per cent), vegetable ghee 2.5 kg (57.66 per cent), maash (55.50 per cent), vegetable ghee 1kg (55.37 per cent), and moong (48.34 per cent), while decrease observed in the prices of electricity for q1 (45.61 per cent), chillies powder (42.08 per cent), sugar (18.09 per cent), and gur (3.16 per cent).

The SPI for the week under review in the above-mentioned group was recorded at 205.73 points against 205.13 points registered in the previous week, according to the latest PBS data released on Friday.

During the week, out of 51 items, prices of 17 (33.33 per cent) items increased, 14 (27.45 per cent) items decreased, and 20 (39.22 per cent) items remained stable.

The SPI for the consumption group up to Rs17,732, Rs17,732-22,888, Rs22,889-29,517 and Rs29,518-44,175 increased by 1.22 per cent, 1.05per cent, 0.75per cent and0.51per cent respectively. and for above Rs44,175 it decreased by 0.08 per cent.

The items, which recorded an increase in their average prices during the week over the previous include tomatoes (27.40 per cent), onions (10.22 per cent), bananas (2.24 per cent), powdered milk Nido390 gm polybag each (1.18 per cent), sugar (0.65per cent), tea prepared (0.57per cent), eggs (0.57per cent), gur (0.55per cent), firewood whole 40 kg (0.42per cent), bread plain (0.33per cent), Sufi washing soap (0.29per cent), rice irri-6/9 (0.19per cent), mutton (0.18per cent), cooked beef (0.15per cent), milk fresh (0.09 per cent), rice basmati broken (0.05per cent), and curd (0.02per cent).

The commodities, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included petrol super (5.29 per cent), masoor (5.16 per cent), potatoes (4.87 per cent), hi-speed diesel (4.87 per cent), LPG (4.49 per cent), pulse gram (3.06 per cent), maash(1.67 per cent), moong (0.98 per cent), garlic (0.73 per cent), chicken (0.52 per cent), mustard oil (0.45 per cent), wheat flour bag 20 kg (0.36 per cent), cooking oil Dalda or other similar brands (sn), 5 litre tin each (0.22 per cent) and vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib 2.5 kg tin each (0.08 per cent).

The commodities, prices of which, remained unchanged included beef with bone, vegetable ghee Dalda/Habib or other superior quality, salt powdered, chilies powder national, tea Lipton Yellow Label, cooked daal, cigarettes Capstan, long cloth 57” Gul Ahmed/Al-Karam, shirting, lawn printed Gul Ahmed/Al-Karam, Georgette, gents sandal Bata pair, gents sponge chappal Bata pair, ladies sandal Bata pair, electricity charges, gas charges, energy saver, matchbox, telephone call charges, and toilet soap Lifebuoy.

