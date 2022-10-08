AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.18%)
Al-Ghazi Tractors launch 2023 models

Published 08 Oct, 2022
LAHORE: To commemorate 40 successful years of its existence, Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited (AGTL) has introduced new 2023 models with high gloss paint features for all new Holland tractor variants.

The new 2023 models will be offered for the following models: 480s, 480 Power Plus, Ghazi, 640, 70-56, and Dabang. In addition, AGTL is going to take the market by storm with a special batch of New Holland’s Trademark Blue-colored Tractors for the first time in Pakistan.

Speaking at the 40th anniversary of the company, Malik Ehtisham, Chief Executive Officer, AGTL, stated: “AGTL lauds all of its devoted customers and partners who have stood by it through thick and thin over the years. We are working towards making AGTL the industry leader in the agriculture equipment industry.”

