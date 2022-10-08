KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 57,637 tonnes of cargo comprising 48,670 tonnes of import cargo and 8,967 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 48,670 comprised of 15,574 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 33,096 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

The total export cargo of 8,967 tonnes comprised of 8,805 tonnes of containerized cargo & 162 tonnes of Bulk Cargo.

Nearly, 1371 containers comprising of 854 containers import and 507 containers export were handled on Satuurday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 506 of 20’s and 179 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 248 of 20’s and 83 of 40’s loaded containers while 79 of 20’s and 07 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 03 ships namely, X-Press Bardsey, Ulriken and Pacific Sarah have berth at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships, namely Hafnia Sirius, OOCL Charleston, Marmotas and Grampus Brave have sailed out from Karachi Port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 10 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 03 ships, Argent Gerbera, Al-Wajbah and CMA CGM Butterfly left the Port on Friday morning, while 03 more ships, OOCL Charleston, Ibis Pacific and Copenhagen Eagle are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 165,490 tonnes, comprising 116,218 tonnes imports cargo and 49,272 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,364` Containers (1,209 TEUs Imports and 1,155 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 05 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 02 ships, Clipper Hebe and Jabal Samhan & another ship ‘Long Beach Express’ carrying Chemical, Coal and Containers are expected to take berths at EVTL, PQEPT and QICT on Friday, 7th Oct-2022 and two more containers ships, Teera Bhum and Safmarine Ngami a due to arrive at Port Qasim on Saturday, 8th Oct-2022.

Approximately, 08 cargoes, namely Torm Strength, Elenore, Osaka, Hyundai Singapore, Northern Guard, Szczcin Trader, Shun Da and Al Udeid were expected to arrive at the port.

