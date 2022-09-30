Bilawal renews call for urgent debt relief, aid

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Thursday renewed call for urgent debt relief and aid to help Pakistan meet the unprecedented challenges posed by climate-induced flooding and said that the estimated damage from the floods may exceed $30 billion.

During a press conference in Washington, the foreign minister stated that the main purpose of his visit to America is to get help for the flood victims in Pakistan.

Talking about the economic crisis, he criticized the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for causing great damage to Pakistan’s foreign policy and economy.

He said it will be injustice, if Asad Majeeb, Pakistan’s former ambassador to the United States, gets punished for the mistakes of PTI chairman.

Further lashing out at the PTI chairman he added that Asad Majeed, who is currently serving as Ambassador to Belgium and EU, is performing his duties well, while Illegal work was done by Imran Khan.

He said Pakistan’s relations with the US have improved. There is a big difference between six months ago and today’s Pakistan.

Bilawal explained that efforts were already being made to control Pakistan’s economic crisis that he mentioned was the result of previous government’s incompetence. He said recently the incumbent government reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the country got hit by a catastrophic situation.

The foreign minister while underscoring the magnitude of damage in the calamity-hit areas added that whatever is done for the victims is not enough. The government and the opposition have to work together for the purpose.

He also expressed gratitude to the international community for all the support and help.