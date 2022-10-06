AGL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
ANL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
AVN 80.92 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.58%)
BOP 5.44 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 5.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.21%)
EFERT 82.85 Increased By ▲ 2.94 (3.68%)
EPCL 56.80 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
FFL 6.47 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.89%)
FLYNG 8.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.45%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.18%)
GGL 16.57 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.91%)
GTECH 8.75 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (3.18%)
HUMNL 6.56 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.66%)
KEL 3.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.01%)
LOTCHEM 29.13 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.83%)
MLCF 29.11 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.61%)
OGDC 74.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.6%)
PAEL 16.58 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.79%)
PIBTL 5.75 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.77%)
PRL 17.37 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.3%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.14%)
TPL 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.88%)
TPLP 22.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.98%)
TREET 23.81 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.07%)
TRG 146.86 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (2.05%)
UNITY 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.04%)
WAVES 11.94 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.93%)
WTL 1.66 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (5.73%)
BR100 4,214 Increased By 34.3 (0.82%)
BR30 16,451 Increased By 250 (1.54%)
KSE100 41,854 Increased By 242.1 (0.58%)
KSE30 15,756 Increased By 152 (0.97%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 06, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Grandmaster Hans Niemann defends reputation after cheating claims

AFP Published 06 Oct, 2022 10:19am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

PARIS: American international grandmaster Hans Niemann said Wednesday he “won’t back down,” after the chess platform chess.com reported he has “probably cheated more than 100 times” in online games.

Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen last week accused 19-year-old Niemann of cheating.

“Overall, we have found that Hans (Niemann) has likely cheated in more than 100 online chess games, including several prize money events,” the world’s leading online chess platform wrote in a Tuesday evening report that ran 20 pages, with 50 additional appendices.

Chess.com banned Niemann on September 5, shortly after the first accusations were made, but the platform is defending itself against suggestions that it is under pressure from Carlsen, whose Play Magnus company it is in the process of buying.

After a victory in the US Chess Championship Wednesday, Niemann said the game he had just won “spoke for itself and showed the chess player that I am”.

He added, “It also showed that I’m not going to back down and I’m going to play my best chess here regardless of the pressure that I’m under,” but declined to comment further.

Chess.com says it is “extremely confident” in its means of detecting cheating, which includes using grandmasters – the highest rank of chess players – as well as an analysis of moves made by computer programmes.

‘Statistically extraordinary’

The suspicions of the platform go beyond the framework of the internet. It also devotes part of its report to Niemann’s spectacular and rapid progress on the chessboard.

Chess champ Carlsen accuses Niemann of recent cheating

“While we do not doubt that Hans is a talented player, we note that his results are statistically extraordinary,” said the report which illustrated the American’s rise with a dramatic graph.

However, chess.com said it had no evidence that Niemann had cheated in “over-the-board” (OTB) games when players are physically present.

“There is nothing in our statistical investigation to raise any red flags regarding Hans’ OTB play and rise,” said the report.

Last month, at the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis, Carlsen lost to Niemann OTB and then withdrew from the tournament, posting a video that implied something improper had taken place.

Chess.com described this encounter as “bizarre” but concluded that there was no evidence “that Hans cheated in this game and we do not advocate for any conclusions regarding cheating being made based on this one encounter”.

Two weeks after St Louis, the two players met again in the sixth round of the online Julius Baer Generation Cup. This time Carlsen resigned after making just one move, going on to release a statement that he would not “play against people that have cheated repeatedly in the past”.

The International Chess Federation announced on September 29 that it was opening an investigation into these accusations of cheating.

Niemann has admitted to cheating in the past on chess.com, when he was between 12 and 16 years old, but denies the most recent accusations, claiming to be “ready to play naked”, if necessary.

American international grandmaster Hans Niemann Norwegian world champion Magnus Carlsen

Comments

1000 characters

Grandmaster Hans Niemann defends reputation after cheating claims

Intra-day update: Rupee's run of strength against US dollar continues

Thar coal mines to Railway line: PM orders completion of project by Mar 23

Tariq Bajwa made SAPM on Finance

Reko Diq project: President accords approval to summary on reference

PTI’s protest plan: PDM govt issues stern warning to Punjab, KP govts

Oil extends gains after OPEC+ agrees to slash crude output

Ministry warns FBR: Poultry/dairy products at risk of global exclusion

APTMA decides to shut down textile mills across country

PSMA reiterates its export surplus sugar demand

‘Haqeeqi Azadi’ march: Imran Khan expects massive participation

Read more stories