MPCL successfully drills ‘first-ever’ horizontal well in Daharki

KARACHI: Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) has successfully drilled and tested its first-ever horizontal development well Mari 122-H in HRL Reservoir of Mari Gas Field in Daharki, Sindh Province.

The well was drilled to a total depth of 1,550 meters including a horizontal section of around 530 meters, material information sent to Pakistan Stock Exchange on Wednesday said.

After the acid stimulation job, the well was tested at a rate of around 21mmscfd of gas at a flowing wellhead pressure of 426 psig.

