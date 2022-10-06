KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Wednesday (October 05, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
696,526,263 372,611,061 11,880,628,718 5,930,683,676
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,645,141,088 (876,562,180) 768,578,907
Local Individuals 10,819,022,141 (11,277,446,418) (458,424,276)
Local Corporates 4,393,130,158 (4,703,284,789) (310,154,631)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments