AGL 6.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.32%)
ANL 9.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
AVN 80.45 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (3.47%)
BOP 5.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.96 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 79.91 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.58%)
EPCL 56.33 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (1.02%)
FCCL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (3.73%)
FFL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 8.30 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.34%)
GGGL 10.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.33%)
GGL 16.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-2.34%)
GTECH 8.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-7.73%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.47%)
KEL 2.98 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.03%)
MLCF 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.06%)
OGDC 74.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 16.13 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.75%)
PIBTL 5.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.99%)
PRL 16.98 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.35%)
SILK 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (7.21%)
TELE 11.45 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (4.38%)
TPL 8.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.91%)
TREET 23.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
TRG 143.91 Increased By ▲ 9.31 (6.92%)
UNITY 23.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.04%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.87%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-5.99%)
BR100 4,180 Increased By 29.7 (0.72%)
BR30 16,201 Increased By 371.6 (2.35%)
KSE100 41,668 Increased By 318 (0.77%)
KSE30 15,611 Increased By 133.1 (0.86%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 05, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

EU’s von der Leyen to press EU leaders on gas price cap

Reuters Published 05 Oct, 2022 02:20pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will impress upon EU leaders meeting this week the need for a gas price cap and to ensure any financial support measures allow fair competition.

EU governments have debated a gas price cap for weeks, without reaching agreement.

While a majority of EU members support some form of cap, Germany, Denmark and the Netherlands are opposed, citing concerns over security of supply. In a speech to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, the EU executive chief said she would lay out a roadmap in a letter to the leaders who will gather in Prague from Thursday.

Von der Leyen said the European Union had to ensure individual members did not outbid each other for gas on world markets and drive prices up.

She also said the EU needed to step up its negotiations with trusted partners and look into joint procurement, beginning with gas used to generate electricity.

For gas in general, von der Leyen proposed a temporary solution in the form of a cap until a new EU price index was in place. The main TTF price benchmark was guided by pipeline supply and no longer representative of a market that includes more liquefied natural gas, she said.

“It is a temporary solution until a new EU price index ensuring a better functioning of the market is developed.

The Commission has kick-started work on this,“ she told lawmakers. Von der Leyen said the energy crisis required exceptional measures, but it was paramount that the EU preserve a level playing field.

EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, von der Leyen says

The Commission has said it is in talks with Germany about its 200 billion euro ($198.8 billion) support package that critics say threatens to distort competition in the bloc.

Von der Leyen said it should boost its REPowerEu plan to reduce dependence on Russian oil with extra funds.

European Commission Netherlands von der Leyen

Comments

1000 characters
Ali Oct 05, 2022 02:33pm
Only the external factors & especially the falling commodities pricing can be the only blessing.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

EU’s von der Leyen to press EU leaders on gas price cap

Five-fold increase in UN appeal: PM Shehbaz underscores need for global engagement

Maryam Nawaz departs for London to meet Nawaz

Railways suffered Rs525bn losses: minister

Oil maintains most of recent gains ahead of OPEC+ meeting

Saudi investment company eyes 30% stake in Pakistani meat exporter

Apple asks suppliers to shift some AirPods, Beats production to India: Nikkei

25 dead after wedding bus falls into Indian gorge

EU scales up assistance to Rs6.7bn for flood-hit people

Russia, CARs, Belarus and Iran: PM forms three ‘thematic working groups’

KE seeks exemption from ECLs for 2 years

Read more stories