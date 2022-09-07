AGL 7.11 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.16%)
ANL 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.47%)
AVN 75.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.62%)
BOP 5.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 5.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.17%)
EFERT 81.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.52%)
EPCL 59.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.25%)
FCCL 15.21 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.73%)
FFL 6.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.65%)
GGGL 10.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGL 16.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
GTECH 8.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.41%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.59%)
KEL 3.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.25%)
LOTCHEM 28.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.79%)
MLCF 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.79%)
OGDC 80.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.4%)
PAEL 16.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
PIBTL 5.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.94%)
PRL 17.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
SILK 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.54%)
TELE 10.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.99%)
TPL 8.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.72%)
TPLP 18.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.61%)
TREET 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
TRG 87.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.28%)
UNITY 21.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.99%)
WAVES 12.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.81%)
BR100 4,173 Decreased By -15.6 (-0.37%)
BR30 15,032 Decreased By -111.8 (-0.74%)
KSE100 41,766 Decreased By -94.3 (-0.23%)
KSE30 15,709 Decreased By -41.5 (-0.26%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 07, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, von der Leyen says

Reuters Published 07 Sep, 2022 04:47pm
Follow us

BRUSSELS: The European Commission will propose a price cap on Russian gas, alongside measures including a mandatory EU cut in electricity use during peak hours, and a cap on the revenues of non-gas power generators, the bloc’s chief said on Wednesday.

“We will propose a price cap on Russian gas… We must cut Russia’s revenues which Putin uses to finance this atrocious war in Ukraine,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told reporters.

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

Russian oil Russian gas Russian oil price cap

Comments

1000 characters

EU to propose price cap on Russian gas, von der Leyen says

Ramzan Sugar Mills case: PM Shehbaz, Hamza receive major relief

Imran says he had no intention of threatening female judge

Fourth successive loss: Rupee depreciates to settle at 223.42 against US dollar

Putin says Russia to stop supplying energy if Western price caps imposed

Imran Khan says government blocked YouTube to impose blackout on his speeches

Section 144 case: Islamabad court extends Imran Khan’s bail till Sept 27

Rizwan dethrones Babar to become top T20I batter

EU seeks closer ties with gas-rich Qatar

Oil rises after Russia’s Putin threatens to halt supply

SIH sell-off transaction cleared by minister-led panel

Read more stories