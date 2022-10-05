AGL 6.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.44%)
IK’s ‘designs to weaken army’ will never materialise: PM

Published 05 Oct, 2022
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan would not be able to succeed with his designs to weaken the institution of armed forces. “Let me make it clear: His [Imran Khan] design to weaken the prestigious institution will never materialise,” the prime minister said in a tweet.

PM Sharif pointed out that Imran Khan’s campaign against the military aimed at “coercing” them into his lust for power.

Leaked audiotapes expose ‘lies’ of Imran Khan: PM

“By launching a campaign against our armed forces and its leadership, Imran Niazi wants to coerce them into supporting his lust for power,” he said. The prime minister said that after the audio leaks, the desperation of the PTI leader had increased.

