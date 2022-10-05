KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (October 04, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
657,783,134 315,366,365 10,568,631,914 5,040,822,019
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 1,037,393,825 (852,697,515) 184,696,309
Local Individuals 10,140,626,618 (9,995,702,358) 144,924,260
Local Corporates 3,341,625,462 (3,671,246,032) (329,620,569)
