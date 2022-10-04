AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Cotton spot rates

Published 04 Oct, 2022
KARACHI: official KCA spot rates for local dealings in Pakistan rupees on Monday (October 03, 2022).

===========================================================================
The kca official spot rate for local dealings in Pakistan rupees
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
                     For base grade 3 staple length 1-1/16"
                    Micronaire value between 3.8 to 4.9 ncl
===========================================================================
Rate              Ex-gin   Upcountry   Spot rate    Spot rate    Difference
                    for      price     Ex-Karachi  ex. Khi. as   Ex-karachi
                                                   on 01-10-2022
===========================================================================
37.324 KG        19,000        235        19,235        19,235          NIL
Equivalent
40 KGS           20,362        252        20,614        20,614          NIL
===========================================================================

