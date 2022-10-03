AGL 6.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ANL 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.95%)
AVN 78.12 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (5.28%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 4.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.82%)
EFERT 78.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 55.80 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.01%)
FCCL 15.19 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
FFL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.32%)
FLYNG 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
GGGL 10.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-1.99%)
GGL 16.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.37%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.63%)
KEL 2.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.22%)
MLCF 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.26%)
OGDC 75.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
PAEL 15.95 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.95%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.89%)
PRL 16.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.8%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (3.88%)
TPL 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 20.83 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.14%)
TREET 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.77%)
TRG 128.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.12%)
UNITY 23.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.78%)
WAVES 11.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-3.83%)
WTL 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.77%)
BR100 4,113 Increased By 13.3 (0.32%)
BR30 15,595 Increased By 61.9 (0.4%)
KSE100 41,212 Increased By 83 (0.2%)
KSE30 15,410 Increased By 73.2 (0.48%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance HCAR (Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited) 188.90 Increased By ▲ 3.79%

Honda Atlas Cars announces week-long plant shutdown

BR Web Desk Published 03 Oct, 2022 05:04pm
Follow us

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited, the assembler of Honda automobiles in the country, on Monday announced the shutdown of its plant from October 04 to October 11, 2022.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Honda Atlas attributed the development to supply chain disruptions caused by measures taken by the government.

“Considering the current economic situation of the country, the government has resorted to stringent measures including minimising the import of CKD kits and raw materials, the company's supply chain has also been disrupted by such measures.

“As a result, the company has also to rationalise its production and ultimately to shut down its plant from October 04, 2022 to October 11, 2022,” read the notice.

Pakistan’s auto industry has been struggling to meet its scheduled delivery periods since July as restrictions have hindered the timely import of auto parts, prompting one assembler back then to offer refunds to its customers as well.

The sector, highly dependent on imports, has also been caught in the midst of an exchange-rate crisis, as the SBP, after unabated rupee depreciation, imposed restrictions on the opening of Letters of Credit (LCs).

This translated into total car sales declining by 50% year on year in July-August, clocking in at 19,358 units, down from 38,568 units a year ago due to non-production days led by a shortage of parts followed by an economic slowdown.

Earlier in August, Indus Motor Company (IMC), the assembler of Toyota-brand vehicles in Pakistan, on Tuesday announced it will temporarily shut down its production plant from September 1, 2022, to September 16, 2022.

Moreover, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) further extended the shutdown of its automobile production plant from August 29 to 31, citing import restrictions by the SBP that have "adversely impacted clearance of import consignments, which resultantly affected the inventory levels".

pak suzuki indus motor car sales Atlas Honda IMC automobile sector PSMC Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Limited LCs plant shutdown

Comments

1000 characters

Honda Atlas Cars announces week-long plant shutdown

UN dramatically hikes Pakistan aid appeal amid ‘second wave of death and destruction’

Seventh straight gain: Pakistan's rupee up over 0.5% against US dollar

Pakistani hospital overwhelmed as water-borne illnesses spread

Credit Suisse shares slip despite moves to soothe investor concerns

Cotton arrival declines 24% year-on-year due to devastating floods

Gas shortfall in winter: SNGPL says will distribute 100,000 LPG cylinders

Maryam Nawaz should be given passport back: LHC

Oil jumps more than $3 as OPEC+ weighs biggest output cut since 2020

Pakistan rejects Indian minister's remarks on terrorism

Read more stories