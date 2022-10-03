New president of FWCCI vows to continue mission

FAISALABAD: Faisalabad Women’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FWCCI) leader Nighat Shahid here Sunday greeted the newly elected President of FWCCI Rubina Amjad in the annual general meeting.

She said that in her own tenure more than 50 MOUs were signed, while ‘royalty card’ is also being issued, which will give special discount to their members from some big institutions.

She said their profile is visible from the national level to the international level.

She said they focused on Central Asia and efforts were made to secure export orders for various Azerbaijani companies in Baku, including Hosiery, Garments, Apparel, Pharmaceuticals, Rice and Furniture.

She thanked media, especially the Business Recorder which is the most widely read newspaper in the business community for giving them a good coverage.

The newly elected president Rubina Amjad mentioned her road map for the next year and said that she will try to continue this journey of development in the same way and give business to educated young women and engaging women entrepreneurs be inclined towards.

Speaking on this occasion, President Faisalabad Chamber Atif Munir Sheikh appreciated the activities of Faisalabad Women Chamber. He said that at the top level forum, he has talked about promoting women’s business. He assured them of his all-out support.

Newly elected Senior Vice President Tazgira Tajmal and Vice President Abia Hamid also spoke. Shama Ahmed, Zarqa Tariq, Hina Babar Khan and a large number of women were present. Vice President Farhat Nisar gave vote thanks.

