PCOS quite common among Pakistani women, say experts

KARACHI: Although over 15 percent girls and women suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome worldwide including Pakistan but most of the women don’t get the treatment for the disease due to unawareness and lack of information about signs and symptoms of the disease, which causes physical and mental health issues for hundreds of thousands of women of child bearing age, experts said on Monday.

“There are hundreds of thousands of women in Pakistan who are suffering due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a genetic condition which aggravates due to sedentary lifestyle. Due to lack of knowledge and information, most of the women with PCOS don’t get treatment and have to face physical and mental health issues,” eminent gynaecologist and Secretary General of Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SOGP) Dr Tazeen Abbas told a news conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) in connection with PCOS awareness month 2022.

