AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

PCOS quite common among Pakistani women, say experts

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

KARACHI: Although over 15 percent girls and women suffer from Polycystic Ovary Syndrome worldwide including Pakistan but most of the women don’t get the treatment for the disease due to unawareness and lack of information about signs and symptoms of the disease, which causes physical and mental health issues for hundreds of thousands of women of child bearing age, experts said on Monday.

“There are hundreds of thousands of women in Pakistan who are suffering due to Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a genetic condition which aggravates due to sedentary lifestyle. Due to lack of knowledge and information, most of the women with PCOS don’t get treatment and have to face physical and mental health issues,” eminent gynaecologist and Secretary General of Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (SOGP) Dr Tazeen Abbas told a news conference at Karachi Press Club (KPC) in connection with PCOS awareness month 2022.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Pakistani women PCOS health issues child bearing age

Comments

1000 characters

PCOS quite common among Pakistani women, say experts

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Remarks against woman judge: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

World rallies in solidarity with Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death

CPHGC seeks revision in Nepra’s coal price notification

FBR working on new tax incentives for Chinese cos

World Bank may allow 22-month extension of NTMP-1 closing date

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Read more stories