CBOT corn climbs up

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures climbed on Friday after the US Agriculture Department scaled back its estimate of corn stockpiles, though gains were trimmed by harvest pressure, traders said. CBOT December corn added 8 cents at $6.77-1/2 per bushel, after climbing to $6.96-1/4, its highest since Sept. 21. For the week, the most-active corn contract added 0.185%, after two weeks of lower trade.

soyabeans fall

Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures plummeted on Friday, pressured after the US Agriculture Department increased its stockpile assessment beyond analyst expectations, traders said.

CBOT November soyabeans settled 46 cents lower at $13.64-3/4 per bushel, its lowest since Aug. 4. For the week, the most-active soyabean contract lost 4.28%, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended June 24, 2022. CBOT December soyameal lost 4.2 cents to $403.00 per short ton while December soyaoil fell 2.30 cents to finish at 61.56 cents per lb.