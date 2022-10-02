AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

CBOT corn climbs up

Reuters Published 02 Oct, 2022 05:48am
Follow us

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures climbed on Friday after the US Agriculture Department scaled back its estimate of corn stockpiles, though gains were trimmed by harvest pressure, traders said. CBOT December corn added 8 cents at $6.77-1/2 per bushel, after climbing to $6.96-1/4, its highest since Sept. 21. For the week, the most-active corn contract added 0.185%, after two weeks of lower trade.

soyabeans fall

Chicago Board of Trade soyabean futures plummeted on Friday, pressured after the US Agriculture Department increased its stockpile assessment beyond analyst expectations, traders said.

CBOT November soyabeans settled 46 cents lower at $13.64-3/4 per bushel, its lowest since Aug. 4. For the week, the most-active soyabean contract lost 4.28%, its biggest weekly decline since the week ended June 24, 2022. CBOT December soyameal lost 4.2 cents to $403.00 per short ton while December soyaoil fell 2.30 cents to finish at 61.56 cents per lb.

Corn CBOT corn price corn rates

Comments

1000 characters

CBOT corn climbs up

Economic revival: Dar shares key fiscal measures with SBP governor

Remarks against woman judge: Arrest warrant issued for Imran Khan

Imran asks party workers to expedite preparations for ‘long march’

PML-N vows to take leaked audiotapes, purported cypher to logical end

China pledges over $90m for flood-hit Pakistan

World rallies in solidarity with Iran protests over Mahsa Amini death

CPHGC seeks revision in Nepra’s coal price notification

FBR working on new tax incentives for Chinese cos

World Bank may allow 22-month extension of NTMP-1 closing date

Russia abandons Ukrainian bastion, Putin ally suggests nuclear response

Read more stories