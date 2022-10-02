FESCO trying to provide good medical facilities to officers: chairman

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) is striving hard to provide best medical facilities to its officers and officials, said Chairman of FESCO Board of Directors (BoD) Syed Hasnain Haider while visiting the WAPDA Hospital along with Board Directors Barrister Irfan Chattha, Rana Atif and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engr Bashir Ahmed.

He further said that various feasible proposals are under consideration to ensure the availability of latest medical machinery, specialist doctors and medicines for WAPDA Hospital. He said that upgrading of medical facilities during and after Corona pandemic is the need of the hour. This department is rendering precious services for human being and our religion also teaches us that whoever saves a human life is as if he saved the entire humanity while the doctors are working day and night on this mission he added.

Earlier, Principal Lady Medical Officer Dr. Misbah Athar briefed the Board members and told that WAPDA Hospital is also providing services to NTDC, GENCO and other power sector employees besides 10 thousand FESCO employees. She said that WAPDA Hospital is providing facilities of laboratory tests, x-rays, check-ups while medicines are also being provided to patients.

WAPDA Hospital and other dispensaries are providing medical facilities about 40 thousand people of power sector. Recently, modern laparoscopic machine, digital x-ray has been added and through private practice in the evening hours, check-up by various specialist doctors is also available for FESCO staff and general public on reasonable rates, she added.

Later, the Chairman Board and other members also visited different wards, pharmacy, ICU of the hospital and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements and cleanliness and congratulated the staff. On this occasion, Medical Superintendent WAPDA Hospital Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Deputy MS Dr. Munawar Wahla, Director General Admin FESCO Athar Ayub Chaudhry, Chief Financial Officer Nazir Ahmad, Director Public Relations Tahir Sheikh, Deputy Director (HRM) Muhammad Ahmed and Staff Officer Abid Rasheed were also present.

