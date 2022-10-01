Punjab govt to provide free medicines to patients: CM

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday the government was providing the best healthcare facilities to the people in partnership with the private sector and the patients would be given free medicine in government hospitals.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) and Indus Hospital, here today. The delegation was comprised of chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Mian Muhammad Ahsan, chairman Indus Hospital Health Network Abdul Karim Paracha, president Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO (North) Dr Tasman, and marketing head Salman Hamid.

The CM accorded approval for handing over hospitals in Mianwali and Talagang to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital. The operational management of mother and child hospital Mianwali will be given to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust to be run on Indus Hospital modal while the management of THQ hospital Talagang and Ch. Parvez Elahi Hospital would also be handed over to RTEHT. The Indus Hospital would ensure operational management of both the hospitals while mother and child hospital Mianwali and nursing college would be operationalized in partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network, the CM added.

Mian Muhammad Ahsan assured to early operationalise the Mianwali hospital while the CM was told that RTEHT and Indus Hospital are managing nine hospitals and regional blood centres while providing free treatment to 3.5 million patients annually.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid today visited the under-construction Mother and Child Block at Gangaram Hospital and reviewed the ongoing progress including the emergency and other departments.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the under-construction Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore has entered the final stage and it will be opened to the public soon. About 11 mother and child hospitals are being built to ensure the health of mother and child while a network of government hospitals is being laid in Punjab. She added that 23 large government hospitals are being built in view of the increase in the population of Punjab.

