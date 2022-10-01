AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
ANL 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-5.44%)
AVN 74.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.30 (-1.72%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 4.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.21%)
EFERT 78.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
EPCL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.26%)
FCCL 14.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-2.42%)
FFL 6.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.16%)
FLYNG 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
GGGL 10.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
GGL 16.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.73%)
GTECH 8.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.49%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 2.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.34%)
LOTCHEM 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.87%)
MLCF 27.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.77%)
OGDC 75.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.26%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (4.48%)
PRL 17.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.58%)
SILK 1.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.95%)
TELE 10.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.9%)
TPL 8.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 20.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TREET 22.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.74%)
TRG 128.85 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (5.01%)
UNITY 22.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.35%)
WAVES 12.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (6.19%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.88%)
BR100 4,100 Decreased By -4 (-0.1%)
BR30 15,533 Increased By 64.6 (0.42%)
KSE100 41,129 Increased By 114.8 (0.28%)
KSE30 15,337 Increased By 24.6 (0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Oct 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab govt to provide free medicines to patients: CM

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
Follow us

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi said on Friday the government was providing the best healthcare facilities to the people in partnership with the private sector and the patients would be given free medicine in government hospitals.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust (RTEHT) and Indus Hospital, here today. The delegation was comprised of chairman Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust Mian Muhammad Ahsan, chairman Indus Hospital Health Network Abdul Karim Paracha, president Dr Abdul Bari Khan, CEO (North) Dr Tasman, and marketing head Salman Hamid.

The CM accorded approval for handing over hospitals in Mianwali and Talagang to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust and Indus Hospital. The operational management of mother and child hospital Mianwali will be given to Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital Trust to be run on Indus Hospital modal while the management of THQ hospital Talagang and Ch. Parvez Elahi Hospital would also be handed over to RTEHT. The Indus Hospital would ensure operational management of both the hospitals while mother and child hospital Mianwali and nursing college would be operationalized in partnership with Indus Hospital and Health Network, the CM added.

Mian Muhammad Ahsan assured to early operationalise the Mianwali hospital while the CM was told that RTEHT and Indus Hospital are managing nine hospitals and regional blood centres while providing free treatment to 3.5 million patients annually.

Moreover, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid today visited the under-construction Mother and Child Block at Gangaram Hospital and reviewed the ongoing progress including the emergency and other departments.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the under-construction Mother and Child Block in Gangaram Hospital Lahore has entered the final stage and it will be opened to the public soon. About 11 mother and child hospitals are being built to ensure the health of mother and child while a network of government hospitals is being laid in Punjab. She added that 23 large government hospitals are being built in view of the increase in the population of Punjab.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Tayyip Erdogan Chaudhry Parvez Elahi RTEHT

Comments

1000 characters

Punjab govt to provide free medicines to patients: CM

Leaked audiotapes IK asks ‘neutrals’: Who’s responsible for PMH breach?

PKR consideration of CE transactions thru bank accounts made mandatory

Energy windfall profit levies approved: EU countries spar over gas price caps

Govt not allowing Discos to take decisions independently: Nepra

March 2023: $2bn SAFE China deposits rollover sought

SPI inflation up 0.94pc WoW

FO reacts cautiously to Blinken’s China statement

Dar made Leader of the House: Senate adopts three govt bills

Flood havoc: Economic outlook uncertain: MoF

US ready to allow Russian oil trade

Read more stories