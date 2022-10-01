AGL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.19%)
Oct 01, 2022
Alkhidmat marks World Pharmacy Day

Recorder Report Published 01 Oct, 2022 04:20am
KARACHI: Alkhidmat Karachi on Friday marked the World Pharmacy Day to pay tribute to pharmacists and medics for their services to the humanity.

In this connection, the charity organisation held an event at its hospital in Nazimabad, Karachi to eulogise the healthcare professionals for their untiring efforts to help heal the patients indiscriminately and sincerely.

On the occasion, Executive Director Alkhidmat Karachi, Rashid Qureishi underscored the charity organisation's mission that is to provide the common man with a quality medicine at affordable prices.

"Last year, more than one and a half million people benefited from Alkhidmat’s pharmacies," he told the event participants.

Those spoke at the event were Director Pharmacy Services, Sayyed Jamshed Ahmed, Manager Pharmacy Kashif Shameem, Dr Umaimah and Dr Faraz.

Rashid Qureishi said that all Alkhidmat-run hospitals have inside pharmacies to help patients find medicines without going through hustles, besides doctors are instructed for a low priced prescriptions.

Sayyed Jamshed Ahmed said that Alkhidmat had started its pharmacy department with just one shop, which has now expanded considerably along its healthcare services. "Saving one life is like saving entire mankind," he said.

Kashif Shameem said that Alkhidmat’s pharmacy services are following advanced systems, which helped it grow with a success.

Dr Faraz emphasised on the value addition that pharmacists can provide to patients with the importance of prescribing low priced medicines for their benefit.

Dr Umaimah said that pharmacists should fulfil the responsibility of serving people to the best of their abilities.

"If there is a problem in the supply chain, they must try to make alternate medicines available for patients," she said.

At the concluding ceremony, achievement certificates and souvenirs were given to the attending pharmacists and technicians.

