AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.68%)
ANL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.33%)
AVN 75.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
BOP 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.55%)
CNERGY 4.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.4%)
EFERT 78.25 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.26%)
EPCL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.78%)
FFL 6.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.39%)
FLYNG 7.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.85%)
GGL 16.64 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.54%)
GTECH 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
HUMNL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.94%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
MLCF 28.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
OGDC 75.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.28%)
PAEL 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.67%)
PIBTL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.68%)
PRL 17.44 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.69%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.86%)
TELE 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
TPL 8.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.25%)
TPLP 21.27 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (2.26%)
TREET 23.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.78%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 2.60 (2.12%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.31%)
WAVES 11.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.88%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,102 Decreased By -1.6 (-0.04%)
BR30 15,541 Increased By 72.9 (0.47%)
KSE100 41,006 Decreased By -7.7 (-0.02%)
KSE30 15,306 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

At least 23 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Reuters Published 30 Sep, 2022 12:20pm
<p>Photo: REUTERS</p>

Photo: REUTERS
Follow us

ZAPORIZHZHIA: At least 23 people were killed and 28 wounded in a Russian missile strike that hit a convoy of civilian vehicles on the outskirts of the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional governor said.

A Reuters witness saw bodies lying on the ground or still in vehicles at the city’s sprawling Orekhovo car market.

A missile had left a crater in the ground near two lines of vehicles. “So far, 23 dead and 28 wounded. All civilians,” Oleksandr Starukh, the Zaporizhzhia regional governor, wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Police and emergency workers had rushed to the scene of the missile strike, the impact of which threw chunks of dirt into the air and sprayed the vehicles with shrapnel.

The windows of the vehicles - mostly cars and three vans - were blown out. The vehicles were packed with the occupants’ belongings, blankets and suitcases.

A body leaned from the driver’s seat into the passenger seat of a yellow car, his left hand still clutching the steering wheel. Plastic sheets were draped over the bodies of a woman and young man in a green car in the next car in front.

A dead cat lay next to the young man in the rear seat.

Two bodies lay in a white mini-van in front of that car, its windows blown and the sides pitted with shrapnel.

Putin to host Kremlin ceremony annexing parts of Ukraine

A woman who gave her name as Nataliya said she and her husband had been visiting their children in Zaporizhzhia. “We were returning to my mother who is 90 years old. We have been spared.

It’s a miracle,“ she said, standing with her husband beside their car. Russia, which invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24 in what it calls a special military operation, denies deliberately targeting civilians though its attacks have devastated Ukrainian towns and cities.

Ukraine Zaporizhzhia Russian missile strike Telegram messaging app

Comments

1000 characters

At least 23 killed in Russian missile strike in Ukraine

Take flood havoc into account, Dar pleads with IMF

Dar takes stock of tax revenue situation

Imran Khan appears before Judge Zeba Chaudhry's court to apologise, finds she is on leave

Tax return deadline extension under discussion: official

Suicide blast kills 19 at education centre in Afghan capital

CVT calculation: Value of foreign assets to be converted into PKR: FBR

Oil poised for weekly gain on prospect of OPEC+ output cut, weaker dollar

PQEPCL’s Thar coal blending proposal approved by PD

PM approves 2,000MW public sector power projects

August 2022: Negative FCA in KE tariff, positive in Discos’ approved

Read more stories