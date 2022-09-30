FPCCI: Message from Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Islamic Republic of Pakistan

TEXT: I am happy to learn that the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) is regularly the organizing export awards, which have become a symbol of pride for the winners. It is a matter of satisfaction that the country's exports have shown gradual growth over the years, crossing a benchmark of USD 31 billion during the last financial year.

The last few years have been particularly tough for businesses and the economy of the country. The Covid pandemic slowed down the economic growth around the world, affecting the export sector. Despite several constraints, our exporters have done well, for which they deserve our collective appreciation.

The coalition government is working on a plan to stabilize the economy. We have taken difficult decisions that have entailed a heavy cost but were necessary to save the economy from a default. Thankfully, the IMF program is back online and the situation is getting better on the economic front. However, there is a need to introduce structural reforms to end the bust and boom cycle of the economy and put in on sustainable growth.

Our business community, which is the backbone of the national economy, has a critical role to play in these stabilization efforts. The exporters can lay the firm foundation for the growth and development of the country. The government will extend them possible support in this regard.

The 45th Export Awards being organized by FPCCI acknowledge the hard work, resilience and entrepreneurial spirit of our businessmen. These Awards are a source of encouragement and underline the role of the private entrepreneurs to in the national development.

I appreciate the FPPCI for its activities to promote trade, business and industry in the country. I am confident that the conferment of the awards and public recognition of high export performance will motivate enthusiastic individuals and organizations to explore new avenues and markets to further achieve more enhanced export target in the year to come .

On this occasion, my congratulations are due to Mr. lrfan Iqbal Sheikh, President FPCCI, office-bearers and the executive committee members of FPCCI on such an important event.

I wish them success in the future endeavours.

