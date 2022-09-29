AGL 6.84 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.55%)
China reports 799 new COVID cases for Sept 28 vs 905 a day earlier

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2022 10:39am
SHANGHAI: China reported 799 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 28, of which 170 were symptomatic and 629 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Thursday.

That compared with 905 new cases a day earlier – 194 symptomatic and 711 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226.

China reports 905 new COVID cases for Sept 27 vs 968 a day earlier

As of Sept. 28, mainland China had confirmed 250,293 cases with symptoms.

China’s capital Beijing reported no local cases and financial hub Shanghai reported one local asymptomatic case and no symptomatic cases, according to local government data.

