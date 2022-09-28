AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
Sep 28, 2022
China reports 905 new COVID cases for Sept 27 vs 968 a day earlier

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 12:56pm
SHANGHAI: China reported 905 new COVID-19 infections for Sept. 27, of which 194 were symptomatic and 711 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Wednesday.

That compares with 968 new cases a day earlier – 245 symptomatic and 723 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 27, mainland China had confirmed 250,123 cases with symptoms.

China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier

China’s capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported no cases, according to local government data.

China National Health Commission China covid cases

