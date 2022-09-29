Maple Leaf Cement, KTM win best corporate report awards 2021

LAHORE: Maple Leaf Cement and Kohinoor Textile Mills have won the best corporate report awards in the cement and textile sectors respectively for the year 2021.

Jointly hosted by ICAP and ICMAP, the best corporate report awards are presented to companies in various categories.

Creating history, Kohinoor Maple Leaf Group (KMLG) maintained its tradition of presenting the best corporate reporting in the country this year too.

The objective of corporate reporting is to present reports in a form easily understood by all the stakeholders as well as showing utmost transparency.

Considering these golden rules, KMLG management has always accepted corporate accountability being its primary goal, fulfilling the aim of transparency and understandability.

