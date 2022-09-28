AGL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.45%)
ANL 9.88 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.13%)
AVN 76.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.44%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.09%)
CNERGY 5.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 78.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-1.54%)
EPCL 56.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-1.37%)
FCCL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.59%)
FFL 6.57 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.39%)
FLYNG 7.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.54%)
GGGL 10.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.84%)
GGL 17.07 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.77%)
GTECH 8.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.36%)
HUMNL 6.53 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
KEL 3.06 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.32%)
LOTCHEM 29.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.18%)
OGDC 76.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.24%)
PAEL 15.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
PIBTL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
PRL 17.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
SILK 1.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.93%)
TELE 10.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.46%)
TPL 8.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.12%)
TPLP 21.75 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.64%)
TREET 23.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.59%)
TRG 127.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.39%)
UNITY 22.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.78%)
WAVES 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,169 Decreased By -4.8 (-0.11%)
BR30 15,741 Decreased By -65 (-0.41%)
KSE100 41,560 Increased By 41.8 (0.1%)
KSE30 15,571 Increased By 9.5 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Russian strikes cut power in much of Ukraine’s Kharkiv

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 02:01pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

KHARKIV: Russia fired a salvo of missiles at Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv overnight, officials said on Wednesday, hitting a railway yard and knocking out power to more than 18,000 households.

Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov said Russian forces had fired S-300 missiles, designed as an anti-aircraft weapon but now often re-purposed to hit civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities.

The Kharkiv regional emergency service said the blasts, which were audible in the city centre at around 9:00 pm (1800 GMT) on Tuesday, destroyed an electrical transformer and hit a workshop.

No casualties were reported, but the regional energy company said 18,500 customers in the Shevchenkivsky, Kholodnogirsky and Novobavarsky districts of the city had lost electricity.

Kharkiv residents in these districts woke to find their power cut and commuter trams marooned without current in the streets.

At the railway yard, AFP reporters found fire crews extinguishing a fire left by at least two strikes that demolished an office, ripped up some tracks and destroyed two parked wagons.

The strike came exactly a week after a similar one that hit a nearby rail freight yard as well as residential blocks and raised fears that Moscow, frustrated in its bid to occupy Kharkiv, is targeting civilian sites.

Kharkiv Ukraine's Russia missiles Kharkiv governor Oleg Synegubov

Comments

1000 characters

Russian strikes cut power in much of Ukraine’s Kharkiv

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

PM Shehbaz lauds outgoing finance minister Miftah over IMF programme revival

Dar appears before NAB court, seeks cancellation of arrest warrant

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Indian rupee at record low, with central bank likely helping cap slide

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah out of fifth England T20

Five sectors to get power for 9 Cents/kWh for Sept only

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Read more stories