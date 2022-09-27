AGL 6.98 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (8.22%)
ANL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
AVN 76.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-1.22%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.65 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.81%)
EPCL 56.59 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (1.98%)
FCCL 15.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
FFL 6.50 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.31%)
FLYNG 7.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.34%)
GGGL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
GGL 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
GTECH 8.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.67%)
HUMNL 6.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.33%)
MLCF 28.31 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.82%)
OGDC 74.16 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.42%)
PAEL 15.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.62 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.32%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.38 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (3.66%)
TREET 23.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.34%)
TRG 129.72 Increased By ▲ 2.82 (2.22%)
UNITY 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
WAVES 11.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.88%)
BR100 4,143 Increased By 17.6 (0.43%)
BR30 15,695 Increased By 200 (1.29%)
KSE100 41,331 Increased By 179.7 (0.44%)
KSE30 15,486 Increased By 66.6 (0.43%)
China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2022 11:59am
SHANGHAI: China reported 968 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 26, of which 245 were symptomatic and 723 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compares with 999 new cases a day earlier – 295 symptomatic and 704 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 26, mainland China had confirmed 249,929 cases with symptoms.

China reports 999 new COVID cases for Sept 25 vs 936 a day earlier

China’s capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported no new local infections, according to local government data.

China COVID cases

