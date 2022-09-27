China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier

SHANGHAI: China reported 968 new COVID-19 infections on Sept. 26, of which 245 were symptomatic and 723 were asymptomatic, the National Health Commission said on Tuesday.

That compares with 999 new cases a day earlier – 295 symptomatic and 704 asymptomatic infections, which China counts separately.

There were no new deaths, same as a day earlier, keeping the nation’s fatalities at 5,226. As of Sept. 26, mainland China had confirmed 249,929 cases with symptoms.

China reports 999 new COVID cases for Sept 25 vs 936 a day earlier

China’s capital Beijing and financial hub Shanghai reported no new local infections, according to local government data.