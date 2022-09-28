AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.83%)
GTECH 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.71%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
TRG 127.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
UNITY 23.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 10.6 (0.25%)
BR30 15,836 Increased By 30.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,659 Increased By 141.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,623 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Green retained in Australia squad for Windies warm-ups

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2022 12:37pm
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

SYDNEY: All-rounder Cameron Green has been rewarded for his performances in India with a spot in the Australia Twenty20 squad for two World Cup warm-ups against West Indies in Queensland next week.

Opener David Warner, all-rounders Mitchell Marsh and Marcus Stoinis as well as paceman Mitchell Starc all return to the squad after missing the trip to India, where Green was a standout as Australia lost the series 2-1.

Green, who stood in for the rested Warner as skipper Aaron Finch’s opening partner in India and scored two half centuries, was not included in the squad for Australia’s World Cup title defence.

Marsh, who had an ankle problem, and Stoinis, who had a side issue, are both returning from injury and chief selector George Bailey said Australia were taking a “cautious approach” to any niggles as the tournament approaches.

“To have four key players return gives us the ability to take a conservative path with any minor issues and resolve those well in time for the World Cup,” he said in a news release.

World Cup squad members Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar are being rested for the West Indies matches but Bailey expected them to be back for a three-match warm-up series against England the following week.

ECB offers to host Test series between Pakistan, India

Australia play West Indies on the Gold Coast next Wednesday and at the Gabba in Brisbane two days later.

Their World Cup campaign begins against New Zealand in Sydney on Oct. 22.

Squad: Aaron Finch (captain), Sean Abbott, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Cameron Green Kane Richardson Australia vs Windies

Comments

1000 characters

Green retained in Australia squad for Windies warm-ups

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories