Sep 27, 2022
Sports

ECB offers to host Test series between Pakistan, India

BR Web Desk Published 27 Sep, 2022 10:29pm
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to host the Pakistan-India Test series in the future, The Telegraph reported, quoting its sources.

As per the publication, the ECB has contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and offered to serve as a neutral venue for a Test series between the two arch-rivals in the future.

"England have offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series opening the possibility of the two countries playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years," the outlet claimed.

The PCB did not respond to a request by Business Recorder to comment on the development.

Pakistan-India cricket: a rivalry unmatched

India and Pakistan, currently ranked 2nd and 6th in the ICC Test rankings, have not played a Test series since 2007.

The two teams, however, played a limited-over series in 2012-13 in India.

Both countries faced each other in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2022 where they played two matches and won one each. They are now scheduled to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia on October 26.

