AGL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.75%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.74%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.49%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.36%)
CNERGY 5.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.39%)
EFERT 79.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-0.54%)
EPCL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.4%)
FCCL 15.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.39%)
FFL 6.58 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.54%)
FLYNG 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.82%)
GGGL 10.84 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.84%)
GGL 17.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.83%)
GTECH 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.81%)
HUMNL 6.61 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.48%)
KEL 3.08 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.99%)
LOTCHEM 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.38%)
MLCF 28.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 76.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
PAEL 15.92 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.32%)
PIBTL 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
PRL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.19%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
TPL 8.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.16%)
TPLP 22.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (5.71%)
TREET 24.07 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.13%)
TRG 127.88 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.3%)
UNITY 23.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WAVES 11.69 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
BR100 4,184 Increased By 10.6 (0.25%)
BR30 15,836 Increased By 30.3 (0.19%)
KSE100 41,659 Increased By 141.2 (0.34%)
KSE30 15,623 Increased By 61.5 (0.4%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says US supporting Europe after Nord Stream leaks

AFP Published 28 Sep, 2022 11:06am
Follow us

WASHINGTON: The United States said Tuesday it was ready to help European allies on energy security after leaks were detected on the Nord Stream pipelines and said it was assessing whether sabotage was to blame.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the United States was looking at reports that the leaks were “the result of an attack or some kind of sabotage.”

“If it is confirmed, that’s clearly in no one’s interest,” Blinken told reporters.

“My understanding is the leaks will not have a significant impact on Europe’s energy resilience,” Blinken said.

But he added: “What’s critical is that we are working day in day out, both on a short term basis and a long term basis, to address energy security for Europe and, for that matter, around the world.”

He pointed to US efforts to step up shipments of liquified natural gas since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine as US allies, notably Germany, tried to reduce their reliance on Russian energy.

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan later tweeted that he had spoken to his “counterpart Jean-Charles Ellermann-Kingombe of Denmark about the apparent sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines.”

US pushes for ‘constructive’ Indo-Pak ties

“The US is supporting efforts to investigate and we will continue our work to safeguard Europe’s energy security,” he added.

A White House official earlier said that “we stand ready to provide support” to Europeans after the leaks.

Ukraine accused Russia of causing the leaks on the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines, saying the alleged actions amount to “nothing more than a terrorist attack.”

Photographs taken by the Danish military showed large masses of bubbles on the surface of the Baltic Sea, while Sweden’s seismological institute reported underwater blasts.

United States Europe Secretary of State Antony Blinken Nord Stream leaks

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken says US supporting Europe after Nord Stream leaks

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee adds to its gains as Dar set to take charge

President Alvi administers oath to Ishaq Dar as federal minister

Piqued by PMH security breach, PM orders probe

Oil prices slip as dollar scales new peak

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug repatriation of profit, dividend plunges 93pc YoY

Locust emergency, food security: World Bank may further downgrade $200m project

Replacing NAPP with NAEPP: Nepra hints at slight review

PD seeks Rs93.43bn to settle GPPs’ payables

Section 7E: Aggrieved filers to be given more time, FBR assures LHC

Import of 2MMT of wheat: Private sector seeks to get the nod from govt

Read more stories