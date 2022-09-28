AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
NA panel for attaching NAVTTC to MOPHRD

Recorder Report Published 28 Sep, 2022
ISLAMABAD: The Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resources Development (MOPHRD) recommended that the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) be attached with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis.

The committee meeting was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Sheikh Fayyazud Din, MNA.

The federal minister for OP&HRD was present in the meeting.

The committee recommended that the NAVTTC would be attached with the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis. The committee also recommended that briefings on NAVTTC and TAVETA be held jointly.

The NIRC briefed about the performance of the NIRC during the last five years, in which budget 2018 to 2022 and vacant posts including chairman and member were discussed. The secretary OPF requested the committee to fill the vacant posts. The DG Planning and Development informed the committee about the employment agreement of Pakistan with Saudi Arabia.

The meeting was attended by Syed Javed Hassnain, Dr Mahreen Razzaq Bhutto, Shakila Luqman, Shahnaz Saleem Malik, Muhammad Jamaluddin, Syed Abrar Ali Shah, MNAs.

