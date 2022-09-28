Rasheed JanMuhammad elected BQATI chief unopposed

KARACHI: Abdul Rasheed JanMuhammad has been elected President Bin Qasim Association (BQATI) for the years 2022-23.

The BQATI Managing Committee met in the BQATI office to elect the office-bearers for the year 2022-23.

The Managing Committee elected unopposed Abdul Rasheed Jan Muhammad for the slot of President, Usman Ahmed and Ashraf Bhawany were elected unopposed to the positions of Senior Vice President and Vice President, respectively.

Usman Ahmed, Ashraf Bhawany, Naveed Shakoor, Mohib Moulvi, Bilal Barkat, Muhmmad Imran Panawala were elected to the Managing Committee for the term 2022-2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022