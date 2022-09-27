AGL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (6.98%)
ANL 9.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
AVN 76.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-1.01%)
BOP 5.49 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
CNERGY 5.05 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.61%)
EFERT 79.83 Increased By ▲ 2.58 (3.34%)
EPCL 57.48 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (3.59%)
FCCL 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
FFL 6.48 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.74%)
GGGL 10.75 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.87%)
GGL 16.94 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.36%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.02 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (3.07%)
LOTCHEM 29.15 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (2.86%)
MLCF 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.78%)
OGDC 76.53 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (3.63%)
PAEL 15.87 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.06%)
PIBTL 5.43 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.5%)
PRL 17.69 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.73%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
TELE 10.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.28%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.12%)
TPLP 21.19 Increased By ▲ 1.53 (7.78%)
TREET 23.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
TRG 127.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.47%)
UNITY 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
WAVES 11.63 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,174 Increased By 48.3 (1.17%)
BR30 15,806 Increased By 310.9 (2.01%)
KSE100 41,518 Increased By 366.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 15,562 Increased By 142.1 (0.92%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Blinken says West will ‘never recognize’ pro-Russia annexation votes in Ukraine

AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022 10:19pm
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken vowed Tuesday that the West will never recognize Russia’s annexation of Ukrainian territory, which he called part of a “diabolical scheme” by Moscow.

“We and many other countries have already been crystal clear. We will not – indeed, we will never – recognize the annexation of Ukrainian territory by Russia,” Blinken told reporters as Kremlin proxies started to claim victory.

Blinken repeated President Joe Biden’s threat that the United States “will impose additional swift and severe costs on Russia” for going ahead with the referendums.

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

“It’s important to remember what’s going on here. Russia invaded Ukraine, seized territory and is engaged in a diabolical scheme on some of the territory it seized where it has moved the local populace out,” he said.

Some people are deported and others “simply disappear,” Blinken said.

“Then they bus Russians in, they install puppet governments and they engage in the referendum and manipulate, in any event, the outcome to then claim that the territory belongs to Russia,” he said.

Ukraine Antony Blinken Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Ukraine and Russia

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken says West will ‘never recognize’ pro-Russia annexation votes in Ukraine

Ishaq Dar takes oath as Senator ahead of becoming new finance minister

Pakistan's rupee registers third successive gain, appreciates 1.3% against US dollar

Former president Asif Ali Zardari shifted to Karachi hospital amid health concerns

Oil up $2 a barrel from multi-month low on US Gulf supply cuts, softer dollar

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

FBR enables 'refund adjustment tab' in tax return forms

Relations with Pakistan, India stands on its own: US State Department

Stage set for Dar: Miftah Ismail hands in written resignation

ADB plans $14bn program to ease food crisis in Asia and the Pacific

No objections on return of Maryam’s passport, NAB tells LHC

Read more stories