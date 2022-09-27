AGL 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (9.3%)
ANL 9.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
AVN 76.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.03%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.37%)
CNERGY 5.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.8%)
EFERT 78.40 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.49%)
EPCL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
FCCL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.31%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
GGGL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.96%)
GGL 16.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
GTECH 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.84%)
HUMNL 6.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
KEL 3.01 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.73%)
LOTCHEM 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.41%)
MLCF 28.20 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.43%)
OGDC 74.45 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.81%)
PAEL 15.68 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.84%)
PIBTL 5.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.93%)
PRL 17.60 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.21%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
TELE 10.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.46%)
TPL 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
TPLP 20.16 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.54%)
TREET 23.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.17%)
TRG 128.03 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (0.89%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
WAVES 11.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.43%)
WTL 1.14 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,141 Increased By 15.7 (0.38%)
BR30 15,619 Increased By 124.1 (0.8%)
KSE100 41,348 Increased By 196.1 (0.48%)
KSE30 15,483 Increased By 62.7 (0.41%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 27, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

  • US Secretary of State promises strong US support for Pakistan as it dries out from the floods
AFP Published 27 Sep, 2022 10:52am
<p>Photo: AFP</p>

Photo: AFP
Follow us

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken called Monday on Pakistan to seek debt relief from its close partner China as floods devastate the South Asian country.

Blinken promised strong US support for Pakistan as it dries out from the floods, which have submerged one-third of the country, an area the size of the United Kingdom.

“We send a simple message. We are here for Pakistan, just as we were during past natural disasters, looking ahead to rebuild,” Blinken said after talks in Washington with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“I also urged our colleagues to engage China on some of the important issues of debt relief and restructuring so that Pakistan can more quickly recover from the floods,” Blinken said.

China is a key economic and political partner of Pakistan, pushing ahead with a $54 billion “economic corridor” that will build infrastructure and give Beijing an outlet to the Indian Ocean.

Bestway raises $2m for victims of floods

Washington, whose Cold War alliance with Islamabad has frayed, has repeatedly charged that China will reap the benefits while Pakistan will face unsustainable debt.

The warnings by the United States – which considers China its preeminent global competitor – have repeatedly been brushed aside by Pakistan.

Some 1,600 people – one-third of them children – have died in Pakistan’s floods and more than seven million have been displaced, amid fears that such severe disasters will become more common due to climate change.

The United States has committed $56 million in humanitarian aid and sent 17 planes full of supplies, with promises of long-term support.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that President Joe Biden, who signed a landmark domestic climate package last month, also needed to look at “climate justice.”

“It’s not only important that you ‘build back better’ here,” he said, using Biden’s campaign slogan.

“The opportunity of this crisis in Pakistan is that we must build back better – greener, more climate-resilient – back home as well,” he said.

“I believe that working together we can do this.”

Pakistan, despite being the fifth most populous country, contributes only about 0.8 percent of greenhouse gas emissions blamed for climate change due to its state of development.

Lingering distrust on Afghanistan

The US relationship with Pakistan has deteriorated over the course of the two-decade war in Afghanistan.

“We have had our differences – that’s no secret,” Blinken said.

But he said Pakistan and the United States “have a shared stake in Afghanistan’s future,” including greater freedoms for women and girls, whose rights have again been heavily curtailed by the Taliban.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s five-month-old government has faced criticism for restrictions on the media since he replaced Imran Khan, who lost a no-confidence vote in parliament after running afoul of the military.

Blinken also called on Pakistan to pursue a “responsible relationship” with India.

Pakistan needs massive investment to become climate resilient, FM tells US institution

Dialogue has been at a standstill between the historic rivals, with India launching airstrikes in February 2019 in response to a deadly attack blamed on Pakistan-backed militants.

Immediately after meeting Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Blinken was hosting a dinner for India’s foreign minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, with whom he will hold talks on Tuesday.

The South Asian foreign ministers were not expected to meet in Washington.

Pakistan Afghanistan Washington United Kingdom President Joe Biden US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Floods in Pakistan Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari China debt relief Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s

Comments

1000 characters

Blinken urges Pakistan to seek China debt relief after floods

Dar returns to bring ‘Darnomics’ back to life

Leaked audiotapes: PM, COAS, others to meet tomorrow

NOCs to CPPs selling power to national grid to be evoked

Nadra to build data exchange layer for govt agencies

Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

New finance minister wants to take country out of ‘economic rut’

110 mmcfd gas may be diverted from GTPS to fertilizer plants

KE in talks with PLL about supply of gas: CEO

SECP empowered to take action against ‘digital lenders’

Read more stories