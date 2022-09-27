Imran Khan describes Dar’s return as result of ‘deal’

LAHORE: Former prime minister Imran Khan Monday said that former finance minister Ishaq Dar is returning to Pakistan after striking a deal.

Addressing a ceremony at GC University in Lahore, PTI chairman Imran Khan said due to deals with the corrupt people, Pakistan was unable to prosper. Dar fled Pakistan in the aircraft of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who was then prime minister of the country, he added.

Commenting on the alleged foreign conspiracy which resulted in toppling of his government, Imran Khan said Donald Lu threatened of strong reaction if the PTI government was not removed. On March 7, Lu threatened Pakistani envoy Asad Majeed and on March 8, the PDM tabled a no-confidence move in the National Assembly, he added.

Corrupt rulers were imposed on Pakistan again through ‘foreign conspiracy’, Khan said. He said 60 percent cabinet members of the incumbent federal government are currently on bails and they have amended NAB law to get relief in corruption cases. Khan demanded that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif should resign over the audio leaks.

He warned that more leaks were coming, which would prove collusion between the government and the Election Commission of Pakistan to disqualify him. He further said that the audio leaks showed how the prime minister was crafting a means to circumvent the ban on trade with India.

Miftah quits; Dar to take over as finance minister

Moreover, he said that the ruling government was planning to set up a grid station for a housing society by Maryam’s son-in-law and use taxpayers’ money to pay 700 million rupees for the station.

Earlier, while addressing a traders convention, Imran Khan claimed that another audio leak of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz would come to the fore after back-to-back leaks of the ruling coalition leaders. “In the audio that will be leaked in the coming days, Maryam could be heard telling her father Nawaz Sharif that Imran will soon be disqualified in the Toshakhana reference.”

Calling Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja a servant of the Sharif family, Imran said free and fair elections were possible had Raja allowed the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

In a separate event in the city, the PTI chairman claimed that 60% of the federal cabinet’s members are facing corruption cases and that the country’s “biggest dacoits” have now become the rulers. Imran said the PTI government was removed from power under the guise of inflation, however, currently inflation had increased by 50%.

Meanwhile, Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman took notice of organizing PTI’s ‘political event’ at Government College University (GCU) and said it is regrettable to make the top educational institution of the country a ‘political arena’. He further said there is no space for organizing such political events in educational institutions.

Earlier Imran Khan also addressed an Ulema conference, and admitted that he is not a scholar of Islam, adding that he only relates his experiences after travelling the world which have brought him closer to religion. Based on his experience, he found that the Western world adhered more to the principles of Islamic State of Medina with regards to implementation of rule of law, justice, social welfare and other key tenets.

“When I was the prime minister, I was briefed that the most common type of crime which was alarmingly on the rise was child sexual abuse,” he said, adding that the reason for this was the easy access to sexual content via cell phones. Emphasizing that there was a lot of useful content related to technology as well, he said there was a need to properly educate and guide the youth. “That was why we created the Rehmatulil Aalameen Authority and the Single National Curriculum with a focus on teaching children about Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH).”

