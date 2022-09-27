Markets
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (September 26, 2022).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 4.65 15.15
2-Week 4.78 15.28
1-Month 5.01 15.51
3-Month 5.73 15.98
6-Month 5.80 16.05
9-Month 5.83 16.33
1-Year 5.86 16.36
==========================
Data source: SBP
