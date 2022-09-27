KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Monday (September 26, 2022).
=========================================================================
CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING
=========================================================================
US S (O/M) 235.50 237.80 DKK 30.13 30.23
SAUDIA RIYAL 62.20 62.82 NOK 21.69 21.79
UAE DIRHAM 64.00 64.60 SEK 20.56 20.66
EURO 226.00 228.20 AUD $ 151.00 153.00
UK POUND 254.00 256.50 CADS 171.00 173.00
JAPANI YEN 1.61667 1.63667 INDIAN RUPEE 2.35 2.70
CHF 236.05 237.05 CHINESE YUAN 33.50 34.50
AFGHAN AFGHANI 2.20 2.70
=========================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments