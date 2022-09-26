Cricket matches: Lahore CCPO reviews security, traffic arrangements

LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional Inspector General (AIG) Ghulam Mahmood Dogar visited the Qaddafi Stadium and reviewed the security and traffic arrangements made by the Lahore Police for the forthcoming three matches of Pakistan England International T-20 Cricket Series to be played in provincial metropolis from September 28.

DIG Operations Afzaal Ahmad Kausar, SSP Operations Capt Mustansar Feroze (retd), SSP Security Syed Aziz, SP Model Town, SP Traffic and administration of PCB was also present.

Earlier Lahore Police conducted full dress rehearsal for the implementation of security SOPs made to ensure security of the coming event and visiting teams. Ghulam Mahmood Dogar along with DIG Operations and other senior police officers visited airport, residential places, route and checked security arrangements during the rehearsal.

During visit of Qaddafi Stadium, senior Police officers briefed the CCPO Lahore regarding the security and traffic arrangements. The CCPO Lahore inspected the security arrangements at different sections of the stadium including entrance and exit points and gates.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued directions to the Police officers to further strengthen the arrangements remaining highly alert and keeping a vigilant eye on any suspicious activities. CCPO Lahore further directed deputed police officials to behave with the visiting citizens at the stadium in polite manner.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar reiterated his resolve that Lahore Police would ensure foolproof security to the English as well as Pakistani players, foreign officials and media. Elaborate arrangements of security have been made at the residential place where the teams would be boarding, routes, Qaddafi Stadium and its surrounding areas. Heavy deployment of contingents would be made on the route of the teams. The teams would be brought to the stadium in strict security tier. More than 08 thousands Police officers and officials would be deputed for the security purpose. Three layers security arrangements would be made for the players, officials and the citizens.

The CCPO said that security would remain at high alert during all the scheduled matches in Lahore till the departure of visiting teams. He said that Lahore Police had played important role for the revival of Cricket events in the city. Lahore Police had complete support of Punjab Safe Cities Authority, district administration, PCB and Law Enforcement Agencies to ensure security so that citizens could enjoy these matches in peaceful atmosphere. Lahore Police would also monitor all the activities on routes and surrounding areas during movement of teams through the CCTV cameras, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar concluded.

