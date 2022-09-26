AGL 6.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.4%)
Sheikh Sultan donates $2.5m to Army Relief Fund: ISPR

APP Published 26 Sep, 2022 08:22am
RAWALPINDI: Chairman Dubai Port World (one of the largest port operators globally) Sheikh Ahmed Sultan Bin Sulayem on Sunday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

During the meeting, relief efforts in the wake of the devastating floods and all that can be done on the road to recovery for Pakistan was discussed, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

Sheikh Sultan, who had earlier visited flood affected areas in Sindh, made a donation of US$ 2.5 million for the Army Relief Fund.

He commended the relief efforts of Pakistan Army in the flood affected areas and said that UAE and its leadership stood with the people of Pakistan in this time of distress.

The dignitary committed to raise the issue of climate justice for Pakistan at the world fora. The COAS thanked Sheikh Sultan for his valuable and timely support to Pakistan and discussed matters of economic development in Pakistan. Sheikh Sultan apprised the Army Chief of Dubai Port World’s interest in investing further in Pakistan.

Sheikh Sultan offered to bring other donors for Flood Relief efforts in the days ahead. Sheikh Sultan also thanked Fakhr-e-Alam, Sitara-e-Imtiaz, for arranging this visit and creating awareness in UAE about the need for help in Pakistan.

