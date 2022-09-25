Dar to return on Monday

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar will return to Pakistan on September 26 (Monday), maybe a bad news for currency dealers who are making huge profits on dollar appreciation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif along with his delegation will reach London today and hold talks with PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif. Top party leaders will give a detailed briefing to Nawaz Sharif about the political and economic situation prevailing in Pakistan. Ishaq Dar had landed in London in a special plane four years ago.

An accountability court (AC) in Islamabad on Saturday released the written order in the case of suspension of permanent arrest warrants of Ishaq Dar. Barring police from arresting Dar on return to Pakistan, the AC directed him to appear in the court voluntarily, maximum by October 7.

Dar withdraws plea submitted to SC

In the order, the AC mentioned that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had not objected to the former finance minister’s petition for suspension of his arrest warrants. “Dar, in his application, had said that he could not come back to Pakistan because of his health issues and the cancellation of his passport,” read the order.

The court further said that the purpose of issuing the arrest warrants was to ensure appearance of the defendant in the court. “But if he is willing to appear in the court voluntarily, it will be appropriate that he is given another opportunity,” read the order. The AC said that every citizen was entitled to a fair trial.

The accountability court of Judge Muhammad Bashir on Friday had paved the way for the return of Ishaq Dar by suspending his permanent arrest warrants until October 7. Giving a chance to the PML-N leader to surrender, the judge had ordered that Dar should not be arrested on his return to the country.

The judge remarked the court will look into the cancellation of the warrants once the former finance minister sets foot on the motherland. Also on September 23, 2022 a private news channel had reported that Dar had decided to return to Pakistan before October 7.

It was also reported that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would fly to London from New York to discuss with the former prime minister and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif the assignment Dar could be given in the coalition government.