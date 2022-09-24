AC suspends arrest warrants for Dar

AGL 6.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.77%)
Sep 24, 2022
Fazal Sher Published 24 Sep, 2022 03:49am
ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Friday, suspended the arrest warrants of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar in the assets beyond means case against him and others.

Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir, while hearing Dar’s petition seeking that the arrest warrant issued against him who is currently in London be taken back, suspended Dar’s arrest warrant till October 7.

The judge said that we will consider permanently suspending Dar’s arrest warrants once he appears before the court in person.

The same court on December 10, 2017, declared Dar the main accused as a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings.

Assets beyond means case: Dar files plea against arrest warrant

Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbah requested the court to take back the arrest warrant it had issued against his client. He also requested the court to direct the NAB not to arrest Dar upon his arrival. He will come straight to the court, as soon as, he lands in Pakistan, he further told the court.

The court approved his request and suspended Dar’s arrest warrants till October 7 and barred the NAB from arresting the former finance minister.

Earlier, Dar had also approached the Supreme Court against the order of the Accountability Court requiring him to be present in person during hearings in a corruption case against him.

However, on September 22, the PML-N leader withdrew his application.

The other co-accused of the case include former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed; and Naeem Mehmood, and Mansoor Rizvi - two directors of Dar’s companies.

