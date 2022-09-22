AGL 6.55 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.24%)
Assets beyond means case: Dar files plea against arrest warrant

Fazal Sher Published 22 Sep, 2022 05:48am
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar on Wednesday submitted an application to the Accountability Court against his arrest warrant issued by the court in the assets beyond means case against him and others.

Dar’s counsel Qazi Misbah filed the plea before Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir.

He requested the court that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) should take back the arrest warrant against Dar, who is currently in London, as his client is ready to surrender before the court and he should not be arrested upon his arrival in the country.

The court has issued notice to the NAB and adjourned the case till September 23. The other co-accused of the case included former president National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi –the two directors of Dar’s companies. The same court on December 10, 2017, had declared Dar, the main accused a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

NAB accountability court Ishaq Dar PMLN arrest warrant

