NCCPL, SZABIST sign MoU

KARACHI: National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited (NCCPL) and Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Institute of Science and Technology (SZABIST) have signed a MoU for mutual educational initiatives under the umbrella of Student Awareness Programme (SAP).

The scope of this MoU is to provide financial literacy amongst the students of SZABIST by organizing awareness sessions, guest speaker sessions, workshops, industry visits, capstones for undergraduate programmes and MBA, internships and placements & creation of faculty linkages in order to promote and educate the potential future investors of the country about the Capital Markets of Pakistan.

The MoU ceremony was inked under the leadership of Shahnaz Wazir Ali – President, SZABIST and Imran Ahmed Khan – Chief Operating Officer, NCCPL. The efforts of both the institutions will be beneficial for the promotion and development of Capital Markets of Pakistan.

