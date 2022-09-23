AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
Pakistan

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

  • Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir also bars NAB from arresting the former finance minister
BR Web Desk Published 23 Sep, 2022 01:34pm
An accountability court in Islamabad suspended on Friday the arrest warrants of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Aaj News reported.

The same court on December 10, 2017, had declared Dar, the main accused, a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings in a corruption case.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir heard a petition seeking the reversal of the arrest warrants against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who is in London. He had pleaded that he should not be arrested when he returns home.

In his petition, Dar said that he wanted to surrender before the court.

Assets beyond means case: Dar files plea against arrest warrant

During the hearing today, the PML-N leader’s counsel Qazi Misbah said the former minister will come straight to court as soon as he lands in Pakistan.

The accountability court accepted the PML-N leader’s request and suspended his arrest warrants till October 7. Judge Bashir has also barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Dar,

