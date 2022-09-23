Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

An accountability court in Islamabad suspended on Friday the arrest warrants of former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Aaj News reported.

The same court on December 10, 2017, had declared Dar, the main accused, a proclaimed offender for continuously remaining absent during court proceedings in a corruption case.

Accountability judge Muhammad Bashir heard a petition seeking the reversal of the arrest warrants against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader, who is in London. He had pleaded that he should not be arrested when he returns home.

In his petition, Dar said that he wanted to surrender before the court.

During the hearing today, the PML-N leader’s counsel Qazi Misbah said the former minister will come straight to court as soon as he lands in Pakistan.

The accountability court accepted the PML-N leader’s request and suspended his arrest warrants till October 7. Judge Bashir has also barred National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Dar,