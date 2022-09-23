AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.40 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.75%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.31%)
EPCL 55.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.89%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.43%)
GTECH 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.39%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.51%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.60 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.75%)
UNITY 21.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.86%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,089 Decreased By -5.9 (-0.14%)
BR30 15,322 Increased By 95.9 (0.63%)
KSE100 40,897 Decreased By -30.5 (-0.07%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 5.6 (0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

Recorder Report Published 23 Sep, 2022 11:23am
Follow us

Pakistan’s rupee registered a slight improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, but was still trading around the 239-240 level in the opening hours of the session on Friday.

At around 10:35am, the rupee was being quoted at 239.22, an appreciation of Re0.49 or 0.20% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan's rupee remained largely stable, falling only marginally against the US dollar to settle at 239.71 after declining by Re0.06 or 0.03% in the inter-bank market.

In a span of two months, the local currency has undergone a complete turnaround, approaching its all-time low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, despite the disbursement of $1.16 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Later, the Saudi Development Fund also rolled over a $3-billion deposit with the SBP, an amount that was due to mature in December 2022.

However, the country’s reserves continue to decline, as foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dipped $278 million, clocking in at $8.35 billion as of September 16, 2022, as per data released by SBP on Thursday.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion, said the SBP on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.72 billion.

A low level of reserves is a negative for the currency market and add pressure on the rupee, which witnessed its worst monthly performance in July in over 50 years.

Globally, the US dollar maintained its grip against other currencies after the Federal Reserve raised the key US interest rate on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive increase of 75 basis points by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), taking the policy rate to 3.0-3.25%.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.16% to 111.40, hovering near a two-decade high of 111.81 hit in the previous session, and is on track for a weekly gain of 1.5%.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow's new mobilization campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

This is an intra-day update

forex SBP Dollar Rupee Dollar rate Exchange rate Interbank PKR VS USD usd rate pkr rate rupee rate INTRADAY

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories