Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

Pakistan’s rupee registered a slight improvement against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, but was still trading around the 239-240 level in the opening hours of the session on Friday.

At around 10:35am, the rupee was being quoted at 239.22, an appreciation of Re0.49 or 0.20% against the greenback, during intra-day trading.

On Thursday, Pakistan's rupee remained largely stable, falling only marginally against the US dollar to settle at 239.71 after declining by Re0.06 or 0.03% in the inter-bank market.

In a span of two months, the local currency has undergone a complete turnaround, approaching its all-time low against the US dollar in the inter-bank market, despite the disbursement of $1.16 billion tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Later, the Saudi Development Fund also rolled over a $3-billion deposit with the SBP, an amount that was due to mature in December 2022.

However, the country’s reserves continue to decline, as foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank dipped $278 million, clocking in at $8.35 billion as of September 16, 2022, as per data released by SBP on Thursday.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $14.07 billion, said the SBP on Thursday. Net foreign reserves held by commercial banks amounted to $5.72 billion.

A low level of reserves is a negative for the currency market and add pressure on the rupee, which witnessed its worst monthly performance in July in over 50 years.

Globally, the US dollar maintained its grip against other currencies after the Federal Reserve raised the key US interest rate on Wednesday. It was the third consecutive increase of 75 basis points by the Fed's policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), taking the policy rate to 3.0-3.25%.

The U.S. dollar index rose 0.16% to 111.40, hovering near a two-decade high of 111.81 hit in the previous session, and is on track for a weekly gain of 1.5%.

Oil prices, a key determinant of currency parity, fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger U.S. dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow's new mobilization campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

