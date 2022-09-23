AGL 6.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.77%)
ANL 9.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.65%)
AVN 76.39 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.74%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.41%)
EFERT 77.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.39%)
EPCL 55.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.83%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.29%)
GGL 16.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.32%)
KEL 2.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.02%)
LOTCHEM 28.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
MLCF 27.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.45%)
OGDC 74.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.95%)
PAEL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.07 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.94%)
TELE 10.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
TPL 7.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
TPLP 19.77 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.36%)
TREET 23.08 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.35%)
TRG 124.40 Increased By ▲ 4.30 (3.58%)
UNITY 21.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.68%)
WAVES 11.23 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
WTL 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
BR100 4,090 Decreased By -5.2 (-0.13%)
BR30 15,317 Increased By 90.5 (0.59%)
KSE100 40,896 Decreased By -31.7 (-0.08%)
KSE30 15,361 Increased By 5 (0.03%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Reuters Published 23 Sep, 2022 10:19am
Follow us

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell on Friday amid recession fears and a stronger US dollar, though losses were capped by supply concerns after Moscow’s new mobilization campaign in its war with Ukraine and an apparent deadlock in talks on reviving the Iran nuclear deal.

Brent crude futures fell 41 cents, or 0.5%, to $90.05 per barrel at 0325 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 30 cents, or 0.4%, to $83.19.

Front-month Brent and TWI contracts were down 1.5% and 2.3%, respectively, for the week so far.

“In the wake of accelerating rate hikes by the major central banks, the risk of a global economic recession overshadows supply issues in the oil markets, despite the recent escalation in the Russia-Ukraine war,” said CMC Markets analyst Tina Teng.

“However, a sharp fall in the US SPR and drawdown in inventories may still keep oil prices supported at some point as there is still an inevitable undersupply issues in the physical markets, while Iran’s nuclear deal is in stalemate,” she said, referring to crude oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve which dropped last week to its lowest since 1984.

Oil gives up gains as soaring US dollar offsets Putin’s troop mobilization

Following the US Federal Reserve’s hefty 75 basis point increase on Wednesday for a third time, central banks around the world also followed suit in hiking interest rates, raising the risk of economic slowdowns.

“Crude prices remain volatile as energy traders grapple with a deteriorating demand outlook that is still vulnerable to shortages,” said Edward Moya, senior market analysts at OANDA, in a note.

“Supply risks and tight market conditions should give oil some support above the $80 level, but a quicker tumble to a global recession will keep prices heavy.”

A senior US State Department official said that efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal have stalled due to Tehran’s insistence on the closure of the UN nuclear watchdog’s investigations, easing expectations of a resurgence of Iranian crude oil.

Oil prices Brent crude

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

Flood victims: PM directs distribution of Rs45bn from BISP funds

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

July LSMI output slumps 16.5pc MoM, 1.4pc YoY

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

Tobacco: new excise regime unveiled

Filled with remorse, IK says sorry in woman judge case

CJP advises PTI to return to NA

Read more stories