AGL 6.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.31%)
ANL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.55%)
AVN 76.50 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (0.88%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 77.50 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
EPCL 55.60 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.71%)
FCCL 15.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
FFL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.79%)
FLYNG 6.91 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.88%)
GGGL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.29%)
GGL 16.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.8%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.54%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.95%)
KEL 2.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-2.36%)
LOTCHEM 28.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.25%)
MLCF 27.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.98%)
OGDC 73.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.34%)
PAEL 15.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.22%)
PIBTL 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.95%)
PRL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
SILK 1.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 7.89 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
TPLP 19.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.76%)
TREET 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.43%)
TRG 125.30 Increased By ▲ 5.20 (4.33%)
UNITY 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.63%)
WAVES 11.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.18%)
WTL 1.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.74%)
BR100 4,086 Decreased By -8.9 (-0.22%)
BR30 15,314 Increased By 87.3 (0.57%)
KSE100 40,876 Decreased By -52 (-0.13%)
KSE30 15,349 Decreased By -6.8 (-0.04%)
Brecorder Logo
Sep 23, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks extend losses ahead of weekend

AFP Published September 23, 2022 Updated September 23, 2022 02:06pm
Follow us

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished a tough week with another loss on Friday as global markets were battered by recession concerns, with central banks ramping up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.18 percent, or 214.68 points, to 17,933.27.

Hong Kong stocks end at 11-year low

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.66 percent, or 20.54 points, to 3,088.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.41 percent, or 28.16 points, to 1,963.69.

Hong Kong stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Hong Kong stocks extend losses ahead of weekend

Intra-day update: Pakistan's rupee hovers at 239-240 level against US dollar

IMF has indicated easing programme conditions after floods: Miftah Ismail

3 million children on verge of malnutrition: PM Shehbaz

Accountability court suspends former finance minister Ishaq Dar’s arrest warrants

Indian Rupee hits record low, traders point to RBI intervention

Oil prices edge down, recession fears back in focus

Flood damage reassessed at $30bn

Hybrid working model envisaged: Energy conservation plan readied

IMF: Bilawal calls for new lending terms

World Bank confirms fears of growing food insecurity

Read more stories