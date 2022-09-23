Hong Kong stocks extend losses ahead of weekend

HONG KONG: Hong Kong shares finished a tough week with another loss on Friday as global markets were battered by recession concerns, with central banks ramping up interest rates to fight inflation.

The Hang Seng Index dropped 1.18 percent, or 214.68 points, to 17,933.27.

Hong Kong stocks end at 11-year low

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.66 percent, or 20.54 points, to 3,088.37, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange lost 1.41 percent, or 28.16 points, to 1,963.69.