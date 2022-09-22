Hong Kong stocks end at 11-year low

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks tumbled again Thursday to an 11-year low as global markets were hammered by a third successive 75-basis-point interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and a warning that more increases were in the pipeline.

The Hang Seng Index dived 1.61 percent, or 296.67 points, to 18,147.95.

The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.27 percent, or 8.27 points, to 3,108.91, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China’s second exchange shed 0.62 percent, or 12.47 points, to 1,991.85.