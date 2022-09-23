AGL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.76%)
NUST, Cranfield University ink multi-pronged agreement

Press Release Published 23 Sep, 2022 06:59am
ISLAMABAD: National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), Pakistan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prestigious Cranfield University (CU), UK. The MoU envisions strong bilateral cooperation that would pave the way for a myriad of collaborative activities in several academic and research domains.

Rector NUST Engr Javed Mahmood Bukhari, himself a graduate of Cranfield University, led the NUST delegation to CU for signing of the agreement that would have far-reaching positive dividends for both sides.

Other members of the NUST delegation included Pro-Rector RIC Dr Rizwan Riaz and Dir Coordination Imran Malik. Chief Executive and Vice-Chancellor of CU Professor Karen Holford FREng CBE, accompanied by Pro-Vice-Chancellors Professor Simon Pollard and Professor Dame Helen Atkinson and senior executives from CU, warmly received the delegates.

Rector NUST condoled with the hosts on passing of the Queen, and thanked them for their hospitality. Both chairs pinned high hopes on the success and fruitfulness of the budding cooperation.

CU specialises in postgraduate studies and research and boasts very strong industrial partnerships and world-class expertise. NUST holds a high pedestal among universities of Pakistan with a regular inflow of brightest students from across the country.

